All India Devotional Song Competition returns after 2 yrs

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 9: A meeting of the Navratra Festival’s All India Devotional Song Competition Committee, organized by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, J&K Tourism and PTC Network, was held here today under the chairmanship of Rakesh Wazir, chairman of the Competition Committee.

Speaking on the occasion, Wazir said that this year’s competition marks 25th edition — the Silver Jubilee — of the All India Devotional Song Competition.

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He informed that top film personalities and renowned singers from the Indian film industry will participate in the competition.

“Apart from performing as judges, several of these personalities will also give live performance,” Wazir maintained adding that auditions will be held from October 11 to 16, and interested participants can register at the Tourist Office, Katra.

He further said that the first prize in the competition will carry a cash award of Rs. 3 lakh along with a recording contract with Venus Records & Tapes Ltd.

“The qualifying rounds have been structured in a manner that provides contestants multiple opportunities to demonstrate their talent. The second and third position holders of the preliminary rounds will compete in the quarter-final on October 17. The first-position holders of the daily competitions will compete with the quarter-final winners in the semi-final on October 18, the mega final for the successful contestants will be held on October 19 at Yog Ashram Airstrip,” Wazir continued.

He said that except for the Mega Final, repetition of devotional songs will not be permitted during the quarter-final and semi-final rounds.

During meeting, various committees were constituted. These were Reception Committee with Shyam Lal Kesar as president, Virender Kesar, chairman and Govind Magotra, co-chairman; the Committee for Finalising the Names of Judges, to be submitted to the Additional CEO, SMVD Shrine Board, for final approval, comprises Swami Yoganand Ji Maharaj and Kirti Khajuria; Committee for Facilitation and Management of Auditions with Subash Chander, president and Gopal Singh, chairman; Media Facilitation and Management Committee with Rakesh Sharma, president; Arun Kumar, chairman and Amit Sharma, co-chairman; Designing and Publicity Committee with Chander Shekher as president; Committee for Stage Settings, Seating Arrangements and Supervision with Sardari Lal Dubey as president, Neeraj Jamwal, chairman and Rakesh Charak, co-chairman; Committee for Accommodation of Media Persons and Outside Singers with Virender Kesar as chairman and Shyam Lal Kesar, co-chairman; Committee for Taking Immediate Major Decisions was also constituted, with Rakesh Wazir, chairman and the presidents/chairmen of all sub-committees of the AIDSC as members.

Wazir said that competition will be telecast live for all nine days on PTC Punjabi Gold from October 11 to October 19, 2026, from 9 pm onwards daily. However inauguration would be done on October 11 at 7 pm and live on that would be from 7 pm and renowned film singer Amrinder Bobby and winners of the mega final will perform on that day.

A handout stated that 92.7 Big FM will be the Radio Partner for the event.

The meeting was attended by Swami Yoganand Maharaj, Kirti Khajuria, Gopal Singh, Shyam Lal Kesar, Virender Kesar, Rakesh Sharma, Angrez Singh, Ajay Kotwal, Sanjeev Singh, Ajay Kumar, Subhash Chander, Gopal Singh and others.