All India Annual TDS Conference held in Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 13: Two-day All India Annual TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) Conference attended by hierarchy of tax administration of the country concluded here today.

Among the top dignitaries who participated in the conference were Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Nitin Gupta, Member (TPS), CBDT Harinder Bir Singh Gill, Principal Director General of Income Tax (Admin & TPS) Archana Choudhary, Principal Chief Commissioner of North West Region Amrapali Das and Chief Commissioners (TDS) of all states.

The conference was planned and organized under the guidance of Principal Chief Commissioner, NWR Amrapali Das being the formal host for the event. The conference was initiated by the inaugural speech of Archana choudhary, Pr DG (Admin & TPS) in which the importance of taxation for national development was underscored.

The participants engaged in profound and policy oriented discussions on available best practices, sharing knowledge and expertise to explore innovative solutions in the field of Tax Deducted at Source. This brainstorming exercise was aimed at capacity building and providing orientation to the field-formations administering TDS provisions across the country to augment revenues to steer and speed the national development.

The issue of fraudulent deductions to claim TDS refunds was also discussed in the conference and it was resolved to deal with this menace firmly. The Member CBDT, H.B.S.Gill lauded the efforts of the Income Tax Department, Srinagar in effectively dealing with the fraudulent refunds by some salaried taxpayers.

The Chairman CBDT Nitin Gupta emphasized on better tax payers’ services in the country and urged officers to follow the tax payers’ charter scrupulously.