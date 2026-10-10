All heli tickets for Kedarnath sold within few hours of opening online booking, flights from Dehradun already cancelled

DEHRADUN, Oct 9: Helicopter service booking for Kedarnath Shrine from nearby helipads was over within few hours of its start on Friday as IRCTC was closed with all seats sold for 25 days.

All the tickets were sold immediately after online window of IRCTC was opened at 3.00 pm on Friday, a day after direct heli flights from Dehradun Airport to Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines were abandoned for entire pilgrimage season.

As per earlier decision of Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) online booking for Kedarnath Shrine helicopter sorties for 25 days from October 16 to November 9 were opened on Friday. UCADA officials informed that IRCTC's

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A booking portal opened after 3:00 PM but all tickets for 25 days were sold completely shortly after the booking took off.

According to UCADA officials heli tickets for Kedarnath shrine have always been in high demand. Pilgrims from across the country and outside India wish to rush for buying Kedarnath helicopter ticket as early as possible. Consequently it often happens that no sooner IRCTC portal opens, tickets are sold completely within a few hours.

It's notable that pilgrims, who are unable to buy online tickets from IRCT portal they very often take help of middlemen and agents who blackmail the heli tickets at much hinger costs. The price goes up by more than double the ticket cost fixed by Uttarakhand government.

It's notable that when the pilgrimage season began in 2026 summer, the round-trip helicopter fare to Kedarnath was fixed at Rs12,154 from Guptkashi, Rs9,680 from Phata and Rs6,086 from Sirsi helipads. Compared to the previous year rates of helicopter sorties this year there was an increase of Rs290 for from Guptkashi and Rs838 from Phata helipads respectively. However heli fare from the Sirsi helipad turned cheaper by Rs2,753 providing relief to pilgrims for the second phase of the journey, ticket prices have not been increased.

It's notable the UCADA and the firm tasked with providing direct heli services for the pilgrims from Dehradun to Kedarnath and Badrinath had to cancel the booking schedule for the rest of the season for technical snag in the MI-17 helicopter of the company. An spare part of the heli was supposed to be brought from outside India but the company expressed inability to procure it in the near future and entire plan was abolished for the remaining pilgrimage season 2026. (UNI)