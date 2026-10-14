All Countries Regardless Of Size Must Make Own Choices: Rajnath On Indo-Pacific

NEW DELHI, Oct 14: India envisions an Indo-Pacific where all nations -- large and small -- can make independent choices, protect their interests, and pursue peaceful development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Wednesday.

In an address at an event, Singh emphasised that India and the 10-nation regional grouping ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) share a clear interest in maintaining an open, stable, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

He also called for respecting state sovereignty, abiding by international law, and keeping dialogue channels open to collectively address both conventional and emerging "borderless challenges."

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The region is witnessing rapid changes in the face of growing strategic competition and pressure, and no country alone can address the challenges, he said speaking at ASEAN- India Defence Think Tank Forum.

Singh underlined the need to discuss differences "early and peacefully", before they become disputes, and pitched for a regional order where countries work together without being forced to choose sides.

The defence minister's remarks came amid increasing global concerns over China's increasing military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific.

"India believes that security is strengthened when countries build capacity together, respect international law and maintain trust through dialogue," he said.

Singh highlighted the centuries-old close ties between India and Southeast Asia and reiterated that the New Delhi's Act East policy is a long-term commitment to working with the region as an equal partner.

"India's approach and ASEAN's outlook on the Indo-Pacific can complement each other. We should strengthen cooperation, not create competition between regional forums," he said.

The defence minister stated that keeping the Indian Ocean and the waters of Southeast Asia safe is a shared responsibility as they are part of one connected maritime space, crucial for trade, energy, people and essential goods.

Strengthening maritime domain awareness, interoperability, and collaboration in underwater awareness will be key to ensuring a stable, rule-based maritime order, he said.

Singh noted that 2026 has been designated as ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation, adding it is an opportunity to turn shared interest into practical action.

"We should improve the sharing of maritime information, strengthen cooperation among our navies and coast guards, and build the ability to respond together to emergencies. We should also work against piracy, trafficking, illegal fishing and other threats, in accordance with international law," he said.

Describing defence technology as another crucial area for cooperation, Singh pointed out that Artificial Intelligence, drones, cyber capabilities and space-based systems are becoming increasingly important, with recent conflicts demonstrating that relatively low-cost drones can challenge expensive defence systems.

He underscored the need to respond to the challenges with "practical, affordable and adaptable solutions.

"India believes that innovation should not remain limited to a few large organisations. Start-ups, universities, research institutions and smaller companies can all contribute," he noted.

"India's initiatives like Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and Technology Development Fund (TDF) have created a way to collaborate with innovators for our defence needs," he said.

Singh also called for exploring ways for innovators to work together on clearly defined problems, such as counter-drone systems, cyber defence, maritime surveillance and disaster response. (Agencies)