All Amarnath Yatris Injured In Bus Accident Stable: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Jul 28: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited the SKIMS hospital here to inquire about the condition of the Amarnath pilgrims injured in a bus accident in Ganderbal district.

At least 39 pilgrims were injured when the bus skidded off the road and fell on a house at Kangan area of Ganderbal. No one was in the house at the time of the accident, officials said.

"Today, visited SKIMS, Srinagar, to inquire about the health and well-being of pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, who were injured in the unfortunate road accident in Ganiwan, Ganderbal," Sinha posted on his X account.

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"By the grace of the Baba Amarnath, all 39 Yatris admitted this morning are currently in stable condition and responding well to treatment. I have directed the hospital administration to provide the highest standard of medical care to the injured," he said.

Sinha said senior officials have been instructed to ensure that all necessary assistance and personal care are extended to the pilgrims and arrangements for their safe return to their hometowns are prioritised once they have recovered. (Agencies)