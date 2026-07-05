Lucknow, Jul 5: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Sunday the BJP will work with NDA allies for the 2027 assembly polls although the party was capable of contesting elections on its own strength.

Speaking to reporters after meeting NDA allies at Taj Hotel here, he expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would return to power in Uttar Pradesh with a thumping majority in the 2027 elections.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is capable of fighting elections. We will ensure that all NDA constituents continue to work together to make Uttar Pradesh an 'Uttam Pradesh'," he said.

He said the NDA government, through collective efforts, has transformed the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Our leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have worked for the people with a spirit of service. We are fully confident that in the 2027 assembly elections, the NDA alliance will form the government with a thumping majority," Nabin said.

Nabin, who is on a two-day visit to Lucknow, has a series of meetings lined up mainly around the assembly polls next year. He arrived in Lucknow on Saturday. (Agencies)