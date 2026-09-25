All 14 ventilators in GMC Baramulla non-functional: Itoo

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 24: All 14 ventilators installed at Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla have remained non-functional for the past several months, with the Government unable to find a contractor to undertake their repair, Health and Medical Education Minister, Sakeena Itoo informed the Legislative Assembly today.

Replying to a Calling Attention Notice moved by MLA Javid Hassan Baig during the ongoing autumn session, Itoo said the ventilators, installed in 2021, had been functioning but subsequently became defunct.

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She said a tender had been floated for their repair, but no contractor came forward.

"GMC Baramulla had 14 ventilators installed during 2021, and they were functioning. However, they have remained defunct for the last several months. A tender for their repair has been floated, but no contractor has come forward," Itoo said.

The 14 ventilators comprise five Hamilton, five Evolution and four Oxivent units.

Itoo said all were foreign-made and required specialised consumables and servicing through certified agencies.

She said the Government had examined the status of the ventilators and initiated remedial measures to restore them.

"As an interim measure, the department has taken up the matter directly with the concerned company's headquarters to secure the required consumables and servicing support," she said.

Itoo said the difficulty in restoring the equipment was part of a wider maintenance problem, as contractors were often reluctant to undertake repair work.

"We are facing difficulties in repairing medical equipment because contractors are not coming forward for such work," she said.

She assured the House that the Government would explore all available options to make the ventilators functional and strengthen the availability of critical-care equipment across government medical institutions.

"We will explore all options and take every necessary step to ensure better healthcare. We will also ensure greater availability of ventilators, whether at GMC Srinagar, GMC Jammu or other institutions, for better patient care," Itoo said.

Baig, who raised the issue, said the Government should put in place a system that ensures critical equipment is repaired or replaced without delay rather than waiting for failures to occur.

"Ventilators are critical for patient care. I have been given an assurance by the Minister and the administrative secretary, and I trust that assurance. But the Government should not wait for equipment to fail before taking action. There should be sufficient equipment available so that whenever a fault occurs, it can be immediately repaired or replaced," he said.