LOS ANGELES, Aug 28: Oscar winner Alicia Vikander will feature alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the upcoming limited series adaptation of author Andre Aciman's novel "Enigma Variations".

Taylor-Johnson will play Paul, a man whose identity is shaped by a series of romantic relationships over six transformative years, while Vikander will portray Claire.

The series also stars Riley Keough as Maud, Devon Terrell as Manfred, Nicholas Podany as Harlan and Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Noah.

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Sarah Pidgeon, Peter Hermann, Juliana Canfield and Francesca Cavallin have also joined the cast, Netflix said.

"Enigma Variations" follows Paul through relationships and encounters across Italy, New York and New England, examining the complexities of desire and the search for lasting love.

The limited series comes from Media Res, the production company behind shows including "The Morning Show" and "Pachinko".

Amanda Kate Shuman, known for "The Wheel of Time" and "Carrie Soto Is Back", has written and will executive produce the series. Oliver Hermanus, whose credits include "Living" and "The History of Sound", will direct.

Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer will executive produce for Media Res alongside Aciman and Monica Levinson. (PTI)