Ali Mohd Sagar inaugurates development works worth Rs 2.78 crore in Khanyar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 13: General Secretary of the National Conference (NC) and MLA Khanyar, Advocate Ali Mohammad Sagar, today inaugurated developmental works worth Rs 2.78 crore in his constituency, aimed at improving basic infrastructure and addressing long-pending public requirements in several areas.

MLA Hazratbal, Salman Ali Sagar, accompanied him during the inauguration of the projects. The works include upgradation and beautification of roads, construction of culverts and drains, water chambers, and development of footpaths along the Dalgate-Brane-Nishat stretch, involving an expenditure of nearly Rs 1.68 crore. These interventions are expected to improve connectivity, strengthen drainage infrastructure and facilitate the movement of pedestrians in the area.

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A new block for the New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) at Theed, being constructed at a cost of Rs 40 lakh, is another major component of the development package. The facility is expected to strengthen local healthcare infrastructure and improve access to basic medical services for residents of the adjoining areas.

In addition, bridge construction and road development works at Theed, Mulnar and Harwan, involving an expenditure of Rs 70 lakh, were also included in the package. These projects are aimed at improving connectivity and addressing infrastructure-related difficulties faced by local residents.

Locals expressed satisfaction over the initiation of the works, stating that the projects would help address developmental deficiencies that had persisted in these areas for decades. They also acknowledged the efforts of the veteran leader in taking up long-pending issues and pushing for improvements in civic amenities and public infrastructure.