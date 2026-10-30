Ali Mohammad Sagar To Continue As JKNC General Secretary

Srinagar, Oct 30 : Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah has ordered that Haji Ali Mohammad Sagar shall continue as the party’s General Secretary till further orders.

An official order issued by Dr Farooq Abdullah, a copy of which was accessed by JKNS reads Sagar would continue to discharge his responsibilities as General Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference until further orders.

Sagar, is the senior National Conference leader and seven-time MLA from Khanyar constituency. He has served as the party’s General Secretary since 2014 and has also held key ministerial positions in the J&K government. (JKNS)