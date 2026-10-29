Ali Mohammad Sagar Assumes Office; Assures Focused, Time-Bound Redressal Of Public Grievances

SRINAGAR, Oct 29:-Minister for Revenue, Power Development Department (PDD), Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Disaster Management, Monitoring, Relief and Rehabilitation (DMMR), and Elections, today assumed office.

Soon after assuming charge, the Minister interacted with several deputations representing different sections of society, who called on him to highlight a range of public issues, developmental concerns and administrative grievances. The deputations apprised him of problems requiring the intervention of the concerned departments and sought appropriate measures for their early resolution.

The Minister gave a patient hearing to the deputations and took note of the issues raised by them. He assured the representatives that the government is committed to addressing the genuine grievances of the people and ensuring that public concerns receive due attention from the concerned authorities.

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Emphasising the importance of accessible and responsive governance, Ali Mohammad Sagar said that regular interaction with the public is essential for understanding ground-level challenges and identifying practical solutions. He reiterated that the government remains focused on strengthening public service delivery, improving administrative efficiency and ensuring that people do not face unnecessary difficulties in accessing essential services.

The Minister stressed the need for close coordination among departments to facilitate the timely resolution of public issues. He observed that effective governance requires a proactive approach, accountability at every level and sustained engagement with citizens to ensure that their concerns are addressed in a fair and transparent manner.

The Minister underscored the importance of ensuring that the concerned departments function efficiently and remain responsive to the needs and expectations of the public. He said that matters brought before him by the deputations would be taken up with the relevant authorities for examination and appropriate action, wherever required.

Ali Mohammad Sagar reiterated the government's commitment to public welfare and assured the deputations that genuine issues would receive due consideration. He emphasised that constructive engagement between the government and the people would remain an important mechanism for identifying challenges, resolving grievances and strengthening public confidence in the administration.

The Minister also reaffirmed his commitment to discharging his responsibilities with dedication and sincerity, with a focus on public welfare, effective governance and the timely redressal of people's problems.

The interaction reflected the government's continued emphasis on maintaining direct communication with citizens and ensuring that public grievances are addressed through appropriate administrative mechanisms.