Alex Gibney says he reached out to  Elon Musk but got no response

LOS ANGELES, Sept 14: Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney said he tried reaching out to tech billionaire Elon Musk following his legal threat but got no response.

Gibney's documentary "Musk" recently premiered at Venice International Film Festival. The almost four hour long film is an unvarnished analytical portrait of billionaire Elon Musk, examining his rise, business tactics, and immense political and social influence.

Earlier, Musk called the directorial nothing but "hit film" and addressed Gibney as the director who "lacks integrity" and is a "bitter old man who lost the plot long ago", in a series of posts on his X handle.

"I reached out immediatelyâ€¦ But he clearly wasn't interested in talking. We made so many formal outreaches to him, and with the exception of his remarks on Twitter, we received nothing back," Gibney said during a keynote conversation in Toronto, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

The film features a simulated, CGI-rendered version of Musk. The script for this simulation is entirely generated from a database of Musk's actual public statements. The film also has real interviews with his family, ex-partners, and critics, among others. (PTI)