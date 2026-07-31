Album of devotional song ‘Maa De Charna Vich Thaan’ released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: At a function here today, General Manager, District Industries Centre (DIC) Jammu, Abhishake Abrol, along with the chairman of Samvedna Society, Keshav Chopra released the album of devotional song 'Maa De Charna Vich Thaan', sung by Sakshi Rajput.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhishake Abrol said that DIC Jammu is always committed to support the youth.

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"We appeal to young people to stay away from drugs and move ahead with their talent and skills. Our office is ready to help every youth who wants to start a business and become self-reliant," he maintained.

Keshav Chopra said that Samvedna Society is always ready to help youngsters in building their careers.

"I appeal to the youth to adopt the message 'Say No to Drugs and Yes to Talent' and work hard towards a brighter future," he further said.

Lyrics and composition of the song was done by Suraj Singh Chib, music composed by V Kaith, the video has been directed by K.K Malhotra and design of the project was prepared by AK Creative.

Speaking on the occasion, Singer Sakshi Rajput expressed gratitude to the dignitaries for releasing the devotional song.

Manoj Kumar Gandotra, Section Officer, DIC Jammu, and Dr. Nisha Rani, Functional Manager, Nirbhay Slathia lyricist & singer, Manoj Tandon, Anil Kumar, Jatin, Rampaul Sharma and others were also present on the occasion.