Akshay, Gaganmeet win Jammu Midnight Marathon

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 1: Akshay Sharma and Gaganmeet Kour emerged overall men's and women's champions in the Full Marathon at the 4th Jammu Midnight Marathon, organised by Real Time Sports Jammu J&K, with participation of over 1,000 runners from across the country.

The event, held on the intervening night of October 31 and November 1, started and culminated at MA Stadium. IGP Jammu Zone Tejinder Singh flagged off the marathon, while HDFC Bank Zonal Manager Sachin Mahajan flagged off the Half Marathon. The Coros India Community Head was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

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Akshay Sharma clocked 2 hours 53 minutes, followed by Eklove Sharma and Sonu Singh. Gaganmeet Kour topped the women's category, with Prerna Sharma and Bhavna Salathia finishing second and third.

In the 20 Miler, Ravi Dass (2:04 hours), Mir Iqbal and Himanshu Kumar claimed the top three positions among men, while Tina Sahi (3:23 hours), Amarjit Kaur and Mandeep Kour secured the women's honours.

Hansraj (1:11 hours), Pankaj Kumar and Amit Kumar topped the men's Half Marathon, while Neha Devi (1:33 hours), Manminder Kaur and Alisha Kour claimed the women's honours.

In 10 km, Akhil Raj Singh (34:32 minutes), Sunil Kumar and Pankaj Sharma finished among men, while Kriti Devi (41:09 minutes), Akeshyma Manhas and Mukta Sharma topped the women's category. In 5 km, Manzoor Ahmed Naik (17:50 minutes), Dalbir Singh and Rahil Manhas secured the men's honours, while Sunita Rajput (25:38 minutes), Tanya Singla and Suvidha Sarin claimed the women's top positions.

Age-group winners included Rajveer Singh, Deepak Singh, Ajay Kumar, Nipun Bahri, OP Sharma and Ajay Gandotra in Full Marathon; Lucky Jasrotia, Sindhu Sharma, Abhishek Gupta, Sunil Sharma, Upkar Singh and Hemanshu Prakash in 20 Miler.

In the Half Marathon age categories, the achievers included Alisha Kour, Utkarsha Jakhmola, Mudasir Bashir Shah, Mubashir Ahmad, Zahid Rafiq Kota, Amanpreet Bhullar, Deepti Parihar, Dr Kuljit Kour, Yahay Khan, Bashir Ahmad Sheikh, Ajaz Ahmad, Shabir Ahmad Sheikh, Jaskaran Singh, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah and Dhara Saraswati.

The 10 km age-group winners were Mahim Gupta, Sanjeev Salaria, Jaideep Singh Nayyar, Abdul Shakoor Tantray, Shikha Sharma, Kanupriya Garg, Bishnesh Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, Naresh Sharma, Sonia Sawhney, Roshni Devi, Harbinder Singh, Capt. Tilak Raj, Dr Deepak Tickoo, Anita Verma, Shakeeb Khalid, Mohd. Numaan, Adhyansh Gupta and Akriti Sharma.

In 5 km, the winners included Neeraj Choudhary, Sumit Kumar, Ravinder Kumar, Mohd. Farooq, Vishal Bharat, Pardeep Kour, Shreeja Salathia, Anissa Nabi, Vikram Sahi, Vivek Gandotra, Anand Kumar, Tanmeet, Satwant Kour, Suniya Gupta, Vijay Kumar Gupta, AmarPaul Singh, Sandeep Kumar, Sunil Bhagat, Darshan Singh, Sunita Rajput, Vanshika and Vanshika Choudhary. Sqn Leader Neha Devi, Manminder Kaur and Akhilesh Rana received the Super Achievers of Jammu award. Race Directors Sudhir Anand and Sukreet Gupta expressed satisfaction over the successful conduct of the event.