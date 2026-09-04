Akhnoor: Wreath Laying Ceremony Of Martyr Ajay Kumar Held

The mortal remains of Indian Army Special Forces Naik Ajay Kumar, who was martyred during a training exercise at Hathnikund Barrage in Yamunanagar, Haryana, were brought to Akhnoor by helicopter. Brigadier R. Shankar, Commander, Manawar Yodha Brigade, laid a wreath on the mortal remains of Naik Ajay Kumar and paid heartfelt tributes to the fallen soldier, saluting his supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

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