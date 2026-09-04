Akhnoor: Wreath Laying Ceremony Of Martyr Ajay Kumar Held
The mortal remains of Indian Army Special Forces Naik Ajay Kumar, who was martyred during a training exercise at Hathnikund Barrage in Yamunanagar, Haryana, were brought to Akhnoor by helicopter. Brigadier R. Shankar, Commander, Manawar Yodha Brigade, laid...
The mortal remains of Indian Army Special Forces Naik Ajay Kumar, who was martyred during a training exercise at Hathnikund Barrage in Yamunanagar, Haryana, were brought to Akhnoor by helicopter. Brigadier R. Shankar, Commander, Manawar Yodha Brigade, laid a wreath on the mortal remains of Naik Ajay Kumar and paid heartfelt tributes to the fallen soldier, saluting his supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.
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