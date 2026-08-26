Akhilesh criticises BJP on issue of women safety

LUCKNOW, Aug 26: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday claimed women have been reduced to mere slogans under the BJP government and urged saffron party leaders, who talk about saluting women, to remember the "atrocities" faced by them in the state.

He also said that his party will give more tickets to women than the BJP in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and demanded that the party implement the women's reservation law in the next elections.

Addressing a press conference at the SP headquarters here to announce that his party will launch the "Stree Samman Samriddhi Yojna", if voted to power in the next elections, Yadav claimed that Uttar Pradesh was witnessing the highest level of injustice against women.

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"Bharatiya Janata Party sarkar mein to naari keval naara bankar reh gayi hai (under the BJP government, women have been reduced to merely a slogan)," he alleged

The women's reservation law has already been passed, he said, and questioned why the BJP government was delaying its implementation.

He said if the government could announce special measures and run buses on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, it should also be honest about implementing women's reservation.

Replying to a question, Yadav said the Samajwadi Party would give more Assembly tickets to women than the BJP in the 2027 elections.

On the issue of crime against women, he said, "If there is any place where the most injustice is being done to daughters, it is Uttar Pradesh. If you look at all kinds of incidents, most of them are happening to the upper caste population".

Referring to the Stree Samman Samriddhi Yojana announced by the party, Yadav said the SP would take the scheme to the people and incorporate its commitments into its manifesto for the 2027 polls.

He said the progress of half the population was essential for the overall development of society.

Yadav said the decisions taken by previous SP governments in education, health and women's security continued to serve as examples and cited the women's helpline 1090 and the Dial 100 emergency response system launched during the previous SP government.

He said a recent Japanese delegation was shown the 1090 system as an example of women's safety measures.

"I can assure women that there will be no compromise on their security under a Samajwadi government," he said.

Referring to the proposed scheme, Yadav said women would receive Rs 40,000 every year under it to help them become economically stronger and move forward.

"This is a resolve for complete freedom of the half of the population," he said.

Yadav also recalled the Samajwadi government's pension scheme for women, under which Rs 500 was directly transferred into beneficiaries' bank accounts, saying the party had planned to increase the amount progressively.

He also highlighted the SP government's laptop distribution scheme, saying it had provided technology to students at a time when access to technology was comparatively limited.

"In the future, every girl who passes intermediate will be given a laptop under a Samajwadi government so that she gets an opportunity to move ahead," Yadav said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP government's tablet distribution programme, he alleged that merely distributing devices was not enough if they did not function properly.

He said the SP would also work to remove the sense of insecurity among women and girls.

Yadav further said bicycles, which were distributed to students during the previous SP government, would again be provided in the future.

He announced that 26,000 primary schools that have been closed would be reopened if the SP returns to power, saying this would help girls study closer to their homes and reduce the insecurity associated with travelling elsewhere for education.

"The biggest crisis or problem is the sense of insecurity among daughters. They should not have to leave their villages to study," he said.

Yadav also criticised the state of anganwadi centres and questioned the performance of the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh over the last decade.

"If you look at the figures coming out regarding anganwadis, you will be surprised at what the double-engine government has done to them," he said.

He also referred to the nutrition mission, saying such initiatives had been undertaken earlier as well.

Yadav urged BJP leaders who speak about "Nari Vandan" (saluting women) to also remember the atrocities and problems faced by women in the state.

The SP chief said his party's proposed measures would focus on women's dignity, economic empowerment, education, technology and security, and would form part of its broader agenda for the 2027 Assembly elections. (PTI)