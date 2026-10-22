Akhilesh alleges BJP conspiring to win UP Legislative Council polls through illegal means

LUCKNOW, Oct 22: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the BJP of conspiring to win the teachers' and graduates' constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council scheduled for Friday by allegedly violating the model code of conduct and pressuring officials and school and college managements.

In a post on X, Yadav alleged that the BJP was exerting pressure on officials and managers of educational institutions to influence the elections through illegal means.

He said videos of those involved in the alleged activities would be recorded and FIRs would be lodged against them.

Advertisement

Yadav warned that everyone involved in what he termed a "democratic crime" would face legal action and punishment.

He further alleged that BJP leaders would not come to the rescue of officials found guilty once the cases reached trial and convictions followed.

"While BJP leaders will be in the Legislative Council, officials involved in electoral malpractice will be in jail," he said, adding that the BJP was not loyal to anyone.

"No one will be spared, and no one will be let off," Yadav said, concluding his post with the slogans, "Jai Samvidhan, Jai Hindustan." (PTI)