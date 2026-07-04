Akasa Air takes delivery of 40th aircraft

NEW DELHI, July 4: The nearly four-year-old Akasa Air has taken delivery of the 40th aircraft as the airline expands its network.

So far this year, the carrier has taken deliveries of nine new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

In a release on Saturday, Akasa Air said it has taken delivery of the 40th plane -- Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 bearing registration number VT-YBQ.

"The first leg of the aircraft's delivery flight commenced from Seattle, USA, to Reykjavik, Iceland and concluded with the final leg from Cairo, Egypt, to Bengaluru, " the release said.

Akasa Air Founder and CEO Vinay Dube told PTI that there is a huge excitement with the 40th aircraft and a big milestone for the airline.

The airline, which commenced commercial operations in August 2022, currently connects 28 domestic and 7 international cities. It has placed an order for 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (PTI)