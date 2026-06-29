Akal Takht Directs Punjab Govt To Address Objections On Anti-Sacrilege Law Within One Month

CHANDIGARH, Jun 29: Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj on Monday directed the Punjab government to address objections concerning the anti-sacrilege law within a month.

He passed this direction at a gathering of all Sikh MLAs and Cabinet ministers of Punjab after being summoned by Akal Takht in Amritsar.

Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, on June 15, had directed all Sikh legislators, regardless of party affiliation, and Sikh ministers to appear before the highest temporal seat of Sikhs for their clarification after it objected to the anti-sacrilege law -- Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026 -- saying that it was enacted without consulting the Sikh Panth.

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The Akal Takht had earlier asked the state government to remove certain provisions from the anti-sacrilege Act, claiming that they are "against the Guru Granth Sahib, the Khalsa Panth and the sentiments of the 'Sangat' (Sikh community)."

Addressing the MLAs at Akal Takht, Gargajj asked the state government to address their objections within one month by bringing suitable amendments to the law, and urged it not to interfere in religious affairs.

Gargajj also handed over a list of objections to the MLAs, including one regarding the replacement of the word 'Bir' with 'saroop' (a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib).

The Jathedar told the MLAs and ministers that the Vidhan Sabha had no right to decide on the Sikh language, and asserted that only Akal Takht could take a call on the matter.

He also pointed to certain provisions of the law to which the Akal Takht had objections.

He, however, stated that he had no objection to punishing those who are guilty of desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib.

The Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was unanimously passed by the Punjab Assembly on April 13.

It includes a provision for stricter punishment, including life imprisonment for any act of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib.

Speaking to reporters before the appearance of MLAs in Amritsar on Monday, Jathedar Gargajj slammed the AAP government for allegedly interfering in religious affairs and the authority of the Akal Takht, and accused the party of trying to come between the Guru and the Sikh through the anti-sacrilege law.

"We should not all go against Guru Panth and Guru Granth Sahib. We should go as per the sentiments of the Sikh Panth," he said.

Among the Sikh Cabinet ministers who have been summoned are Harpal Singh Cheema, Ravjot Singh, Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Baljit Kaur, Balbir Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, AAP MLAs Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal, Inderbir Singh Nijjar, leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Congress MLAs Pargat Singh, Rana Gurjit Singh, Barindermeet Singh Pahra, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Akali MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia.

Prior to appearing before the Akal Takht, rebel Akali MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali said he will abide by whatever the Akal Takht directs.

He also said the state government should have made amendments to the law when the Jathedar had pointed it out.

AAP MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon said the legislators have come here to clarify to the Akal Takht.

However, Sekhon said the anti-sacrilege law was framed to ensure stricter punishment for those who desecrate the Guru Granth Sahib.

Earlier, Jathedar Gargajj pointed out that the provisions in the law place Guru Granth Sahib, Sikh sentiments and concerns related to the Guru Sahib, the internal administrative system of Sikhs, the SGPC, Sikh Sangat, 'granthi's, 'pathis', gurdwara committees and other 'sewadars' within a legal framework in the manner of "accused persons", which amounts to direct government interference in Sikh affairs, he had said.

Gargajj had said that while there may be laws for those accused of sacrilege, no law can be imposed on the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh Sangat, and 'sewadars'.

He had also said that making public on the SGPC's website information regarding who has the 'sacred birs' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib is highly objectionable because it could expose the personal information of devout Sikhs, claiming that anti-Sikh forces and mischievous elements may misuse it.

Gargajj on June 15 had said that Punjab Assembly Speaker Sandhwan had been summoned on May 8 and was given 15 days to make amendments to the law in accordance with Sikh sentiments.

Through him, written objections from the Akal Takht were also formally conveyed to the Punjab government on May 11. However, the state government adopted an obstinate and arrogant attitude, completely ignoring the Akal Takht and Sikh sentiments, the Jathedar had said. (Agencies)