AK-47 Rifle, Two Hand Grenades Recovered As Punjab Police Dismantles Illegal Arms Network

Chandigarh, Oct 4: An AK-47 assault rifle and two hand grenades were recovered from an individual as the Punjab Police dismantled an illegal arms and explosive supply network in Amritsar, a top police officer said on Sunday.

The Amritsar Rural Police also recovered the assault rifle's magazine and live cartridges from the accused, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused is allegedly linked to foreign-based smugglers and is involved in procuring illegal weapons, he said..

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An FIR has been registered at Gharinda police station in Amritsar under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

Further investigation is underway to uncover the complete network and establish backward and forward linkages, he said. (Agencies)