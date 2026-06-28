AJKPC demands fixed monthly salaries for panchs, sarpanchs

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 27: All Jammu & Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) today urged the Jammu & Kashmir Government to introduce fixed monthly salaries for panchs and sarpanchs.

The demand was raised during a significant meeting of the organization held in Srinagar, where AJKPC president Anil Sharma said that sarpanchs in Jammu & Kashmir should be provided a monthly salary of Rs 10,000, while Panchs should receive Rs 5,000 per month. He said the demand was in line with the Punjab Government's decision to provide a monthly salary of Rs 10,000 to sarpanchs.

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Sharma said panchs and sarpanchs serve as the first point of contact for people in villages and play a vital role in addressing public grievances, implementing development works and ensuring effective delivery of Government schemes at the grassroots level. He maintained that the time has come to replace the existing honorarium system with a proper monthly salary commensurate with their responsibilities.

Expressing concern over the functioning of panchayats in J&K, Sharma said although successive announcements have been made regarding the availability of Government of India funds for panchayats in the Union Territory, the benefits have not reached the grassroots in the desired manner.

The AJKPC President also demanded the immediate release of all pending honorarium dues of panchs and sarpanchs, saying delays have caused financial hardship to elected representatives.

He appealed to the Government to take concrete steps to strengthen the Panchayati Raj system by ensuring adequate financial support to panchs and sarpanchs, enabling them to perform their responsibilities more effectively and contribute to rural development across J&K.