AJKGRDS rejects anti-reservation campaign

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 30: All Jammu and Kashmir Guru Ravi Dass Sabha (AJKGRDS), Headquarters Krishna Nagar, Jammu, along with socio-religious organizations representing SC, ST and OBC communities, opposed the ongoing anti-reservation campaign at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, terming the demand for abolition of reservation an attack on the constitutional rights of historically marginalized communities.

Addressing a press conference, representatives, social activists, retirees and youth said reservation was not a poverty-alleviation programme but a constitutional mechanism for representation and social justice to address historical discrimination, untouchability, educational deprivation and unequal opportunities.

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R C Bhasin, president, AJKGRDS, said reservation emerged from the struggle for representation and social equality and referred to the Poona Pact and pre-Independence social conditions. He also opposed political reservation, saying it was initially provided for a limited period.

Prof G L Thapa, senior vice president, AJKGRDS, said administrative changes, privatization and policy shifts had already affected reservation benefits and opposed further dilution of safeguards.

S L Basson, president, Dalit Chetna Munch, stressed representation in institutions including temple trusts, judiciary and senior administration.

Prof C L Shivgotra, spokesperson, AJKGRDS, highlighted SC and ST reservation in direct recruitment in J&K since 1970 and 1991 respectively, raising concerns over representation and roster points.

Dr Rajinder Sambyal, president, BR Ambedkar Society, J&K, said constitutional safeguards addressed centuries of discrimination and alleged incomplete implementation and weakening of such provisions.

Joginder Paul, vice president, AJKGRDS, said marginalized communities continued facing challenges despite constitutional guarantees and alleged political parties had often treated Dalits as a vote bank.

The speakers urged the Government to uphold constitutional safeguards and ensure equitable representation.

The press conference was attended by Thoru Ram, Rattan Lal, Bhuri Ram, Ajit Angral, Ashish Angral, Gian Chand Khullar, Tara Chand, Tarsem Loach, Surjit Singh Heer, Kuldip Thapa, B R Thapa, Des Raj, Sham Lal Samyal, Mahesh Shivgotra, and others.