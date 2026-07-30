Ajinkya Rahane Announces Retirement From International Cricket

MUMBAI, Jul 30: Senior batter Ajinkya Rahane, who famously led an injury-ravaged Indian team to an improbable Test series win over Australia in 2021, announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday, saying that the time is right for him to "move on".

The 38-year-old played 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for India in a career which began in 2013. However, he has not turned up for India since the 2023 away Test series against the West Indies but maintained even until this year's IPL that he would not give up on the dream of a comeback.

"The reality of life is that everything has a beginning, and everything has an end. When that time comes, you simply have to respect it and move forward. I always relied on timing in my batting, and I've always understood its important," Rahane said in a video message on his instagram account.

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One of his final appearance for India came in the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 against Australia where he top-scored in the first innings with 89.

The right-handed batter scored 5,077 runs in Tests at 38.46 with 12 centuries and 26 fifties, while in 90 ODIs, he made 2,962 runs at 35.26 including three tons and 24 fifties. In 20 T20Is, Rahane made 375 runs.

Rahane's biggest moment came in 2021 when he famously stood in for regular skipper Virat Kohli as a heavily depleted India defeated Australia in their own backyard 2-1, beating all calculations and predictions.

Rahane, who has had commentary stints in various leagues around the world, said he would remain associated with the game.

"I lived by one single rule, only support my country and my team ahead of myself. I played this game with complete honesty, and I always believe that if your intent is right, the game will always take care of you," Rahane said.

"Since the time I made my debut as a First-Class cricketer, Indian cricket has grown tremendously and I feel so proud to have been a part of over the last 20 years.

"While my chapter, as an Indian cricketer, comes to an end, my journey with the game doesn't. I look forward to helping the next generation, sharing the values, the sport has taught me, and giving back to the game that has given me everything," he said.

Despite falling out of the national selectors' radar, Rahane has been active in the domestic circuit and led Mumbai until the 2024-2025 season.

Rahane captained Mumbai to their record-extending 42nd title victory in the Ranji Trophy in the 2023-2024 season when they beat Vidarbha in the final. (AGENCIES)