Ajeet Kumar Sahu Reviews PM SHRI Schools, Health Centre

BARAMULLA, Aug 20: Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India, and Central Prabhari Officer for Baramulla District under the Aspirational District and Aspirational Block Programmes, PM SHRI Schools and PMDDKY, today undertook a comprehensive field visit to Tangmarg and Pattan to assess the progress of key development initiatives.

Sahu, accompanied by Pranjal J. Hazarika, Additional District Development Commissioner, Baramulla; Nissar Ahmad, Chief Planning Officer; SDM Gulmarg; State Coordinator PM SHRI Fayaz Ahmad Fayaz and other concerned officers, reviewed the implementation of various flagship programmes at the grassroots level.

During the visit, he inspected PM SHRI Schools at Dobhiwan, Tangmarg, and Gund Khwaja Qasim in Pattan. He took stock of the infrastructure, educational facilities and initiatives being implemented under the PM SHRI Scheme. He also interacted with students to understand their learning experiences, assess the availability of facilities and hear their aspirations.

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The visit also focused on evaluating the implementation and impact of the Aspirational District and Aspirational Block Programmes and PMDDKY, while identifying areas that require further attention and strengthening.

Later, Sahu visited Singhpora, Pattan, and inspected the newly established Health and Wellness Centre (Delivery Point). The facility has been constructed with award funds received under NITI Aayog’s Aspirational Blocks Programme, aimed at strengthening local healthcare infrastructure and ensuring improved access to essential health services.

During the field visit, Sahu stressed the need for effective implementation, judicious utilization of resources and continuous monitoring of development programmes. He emphasized that coordinated efforts should be made to ensure that the benefits of these flagship initiatives reach the intended beneficiaries efficiently and within the stipulated timelines.