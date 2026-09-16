AJBRCEAK warns strong democratic response

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: As the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Session approaches, the All Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees Association Kashmir (AJBRCEAK) has warned of strong democratic response if Government failed to address their issues.

In a press statement, Chairman AJBRCEAK, Vipen Kumar said that employees have waited patiently for years and repeatedly placed their genuine concerns before the Government at the highest levels.

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“We are hopeful that this Assembly Session will bring something big for Jammu-based reserved category employees. The Government has already acknowledged our concerns and demonstrated its willingness towards a comprehensive transfer policy, “ he said.

“We have remained peaceful because we believe in democracy, constitutional institutions and the wisdom of the Government. But patience should never be mistaken for weakness. The sentiments of thousands of employees and their families cannot be ignored indefinitely,” Chairman AJBRCEAK cautioned.

Vipen appealed to both the Government and Opposition to rise above political differences and collectively address the genuine concerns of the employees.

“The Opposition has also mentioned these demands in its 2024 election manifesto, while the Government itself has indicated its willingness to consider the genuine aspirations of Jammu-based reserved category employees. When both sides have recognised the issue, what is stopping them from giving it a final and practical shape?” he questioned.

He said the forthcoming Assembly Session presents a crucial opportunity to convert commitments into concrete policy decisions.

“We have performed our duties. We have served the people. We have respected the system. In return, we expect the Government to respect its own commitments. We are not asking for charity; we are asking for implementation of what has already been acknowledged and assured at the highest level,” he asserted.