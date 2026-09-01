AJBRCEAK appeals BJP MLAs to fulfill promise made during polls

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: All Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees Association Kashmir (AJBRCEAK) has lauded the proactive efforts of the reserved category MLAs- Dr Rajiv Kumar Bhagat from Bishnah, Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal from Ramgarh, Mohan Lal Bhagat from Akhnoor, Dr Bharat Bhushan from Kathua, Dr Sunil Bhardwaj from Ramnagar, Prof Gharu Ram Bhagat from Suchetgarh and Surinder Kumar Bhagat from Marh, in taking up the long-pending issues of reserved category employees with the Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir.

In a press statement, AJBRCEAK Chairman Vipen Kumar said that the recent meeting of the Reserved Category MLAs with the Chief Minister reflects their seriousness and commitment towards addressing the genuine concerns, aspirations and legitimate demands of the reserved category community.

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He particularly highlighted Promise No. 16 of the Jammu & Kashmir BJP Election Manifesto 2024, among its 25 key promises, which specifically focuses on the interests and welfare of the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities.

Vipen said that the efforts of the seven BJP MLAs elected from reserved Assembly constituencies to raise these issues before the Chief Minister are a welcome step towards taking the manifesto commitment forward and converting assurances into concrete action.

He further said that issues relating to reservation in promotion and a comprehensive transfer policy for Jammu-based reserved category employees working in the Kashmir Division are genuine and long-pending concerns. Raising such matters before the government, he added, is both legitimate and in accordance with the aspirations of the community.

The AJBRCEAK Chairman expressed concern over attempts by some individuals claiming to be journalists to troll, target or malign elected representatives for raising public issues. He said such conduct is unfortunate and can create unnecessary divisions within society.

"Democratic institutions and elected representatives should be respected, and genuine public issues should be discussed constructively rather than through personal attacks or motivated campaigns," he said.

He appealed to all sections of society to maintain unity, mutual respect and constructive dialogue in the spirit of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas."

He reiterated that AJBRCEAK will continue to support every democratic and constitutional effort aimed at protecting the legitimate rights and welfare of reserved category employees.