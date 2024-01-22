AJBRCEA delegation calls on Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 21: A delegation of All Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees Association (AJBRCEA), Kashmir lead by it’s chairman, Vipen Kumar met the Lt Governor J&K UT at Raj Bhawan Jammu today.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor led UT Administration for taking various steps for the welfare of Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees working in Kashmir.

The members of the delegation submitted a charter of demands to the Lt Governor including the main demand of comprehensive transfer policy and also stressed upon the implementation of reservation in promotion.

They also drew the attention of the Lt Governor towards the issues of confirmation of all incharge masters promoted in year 2014, appointment of nodal officer for all Inter division/ inter district employees, and provision of Govt accommodation for all such employees who are appointed on inter district basis in Kashmir Division.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation that the issues projected by them will be examined for early redressal.

The delegation included- Anil Radha president, Navneet Kundal- vice president, Yashpal -general secretary and Naveen Kumar -cashier.