Ajay Devgn reveals his first look from debut OTT series ‘Rudra-The Edge of Darkness’

MUMBAI: Foraying into the digital space, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday announced his first-ever OTT project with crime-drama series ‘Rudra-The Edge of Darkness’ set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

The show will reportedly be a remake of the Idris Elba-starrer hit British series ‘Luther’.

Ajay took to his Instagram handle and shared the first look of his debut web series, along with the caption, “Happy to announce the crime thriller of the year Hotstar Specials ‘Rudra – The Edge Of Darkness’. This one’s going to be ‘killer’ @disneyplushotstarvip.”

In the first look of ‘Rudra – The Edge Of Darkness’, a silhouette of Ajay can be seen standing in front of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The silhouette then turns frame by frame towards the screen, revealing Ajay’s face, as the title of the show appears before the viewers.

In the show, Ajay will reportedly be seen in an intense and gritty new cop avatar. The series will soon be going into production and will be shot across iconic locales of Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Ajay recently also announced a new film titled ‘Gobar’, which he will co-produce with Siddharth Roy Kapur and will be directed by Sabal Shekhawat. He will also be seen in the much-talked-about movie ‘RRR’ and the Alia Bhatt starrer, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. (AGENCY)