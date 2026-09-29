Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Walks Ramp At Paris Fashion Week

New Delhi, Sep 29: Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week in an ensemble from Syrian label Yara Shoemaker.

The actor wore a black velvet V-shaped fishtail gown with a pearl-embellished statement cape. She added a tiara to complement the look and opted for a bold red lip colour, sharp winged eyeliner, and a dewy radiant base.

Bachchan, who is a brand ambassador of L'Oreal Paris, walked the L'Oreal Paris Le Defile show on Monday, which took place at Place Joffre at the foot of the Eiffel Tower and Ecole Militaire.

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The brand shared a picture of the actor on the official Instagram handle, which featured her arriving at the venue. "A night to Express Your Worth starts here. L'Oreal Paris Global Ambassador @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb @andiemacdowell and @evalongoria have arrived at Place Joffre in front of the Eiffel Tower for Le Defile 2026," read the caption.

The actor has represented the brand on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival and at Paris Fashion Week for over two decades. She started walking the ramp at Paris Fashion Week in 2019.

Other celebrities on the ramp included the "Bridgerton" actor Simone Ashley, Hollywood star Eva Longoria, Celine Dion, Cara Delevingne and Kristen Bell , among others. (PTI)