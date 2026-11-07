NEW DELHI, Nov 6: Bharti Airtel has reclaimed its position as India's second-most valuable listed company, overtaking Jio Platforms in terms of market capitalisation, following a rise in its share price today.

Shares of Bharti Airtel gained 1.66 per cent to close at Rs 2,096.25 on the BSE. During the trading session, the stock advanced as much as 2.81 per cent to touch an intraday high of Rs 2,120.

In contrast, Jio Platforms shares declined 0.90 per cent to settle at Rs 1,405.75. The stock had fallen as much as 2 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 1,390 during the session.

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With the new arrangement coming into place, the top five order in the market capitalisation (mcap) ranking are Reliance Industries with a valuation of Rs 17,83,723.93 crore, Bharti Airtel Rs 13,08,165.03 crore, Jio Platforms Rs 12,94,559.51 crore, HDFC Bank Rs 12,14,530.78 crore and ICICI Bank Rs 11,26,722.63 crore.

Notably on Thursday, Bharti Airtel reported a 24 per cent increase in consolidated profit to Rs 10,710 crore in the second quarter ended September 2026, citing higher per-user revenue after a rejig in mobile phone tariffs.

Reliance Industries continues to hold the top position among India's most valuable companies, with a market capitalisation of Rs 17,83,723.93 crore.

Operating performance remained strong, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) growing 17.8% YoY to Rs 35,240 crore in Q2FY27, compared with Rs 29,919 crore in the year-ago period.

Airtel Business reported an 11.4% YoY increase in revenue, driven by broad-based growth across its core connectivity business and digital services portfolio.

(UNI)