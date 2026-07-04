Airtel strengthens connectivity for Amarnath Yatra with expanded network coverage

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 3: Bharti Airtel today announced the expansion of its mobile network along the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage, further strengthening connectivity for pilgrims, security personnel, and local authorities in the region.

By deploying network sites at Chandanwari, Pissu Top, and Betaab Valley, Airtel has established network coverage along the crucial Pahalgam route, in addition to its existing presence at Baltal, thus providing uninterrupted connectivity leading up to the holy Amarnath cave shrine.

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The deployment was carried out in close coordination with the relevant Government authorities and local administration to strengthen communications infrastructure during the Yatra. The enhanced coverage will provide reliable voice and data connectivity, support emergency communication, and improve digital access for the millions of pilgrims.

"At Airtel, we remain committed to connecting people, communities, and essential services, even in some of the most challenging terrains," said Vikram RS, COO - Jammu and Kashmir, Bharti Airtel. "The expansion of our network across both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes for the Amarnath Yatra reflects our continued investment in J&K and our commitment to ensuring that pilgrims, security personnel, and authorities remain reliably connected throughout this important annual pilgrimage."

Airtel's ongoing expansion in such challenging environments reflects its dedication to bridging the connectivity gap and powering India's digital transformation.