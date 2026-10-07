Airtel Hikes Postpaid Plans By Rs 50, Bundles One Free Annual International Roaming

New Delhi, Oct 7: Bharti Airtel has raised its postpaid tariffs by Rs 50 with a revamped set of plans that bundle one free international roaming trip every year.

The new plans come into effect on October 8, 2026, and existing postpaid subscribers will be moved to the nearest higher plan within a month, company sources told PTI on Wednesday.

A company official said the free international roaming offer is worth Rs 2,000.

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In effect, the revamped plans mean a Rs 50 hike over current tariffs for postpaid.

In a release, Airtel announced "the launch of new postpaid plans, with even more benefits built in.

"From October 8, 2026, customers can enjoy one international trip with free roaming every year with these new postpaid plans, along with all existing benefits," the release said.

The complimentary roaming pack includes 5GB of data, 60 minutes of calls, 25 outgoing SMS and free incoming SMS, valid for five days.

Customers can activate the pack whenever they choose. On family plans, every member is eligible for the free roaming benefit.

"Free international roaming is the latest addition to Airtel Postpaid plans, which come with a superior experience through fast lane technology, unlimited data, and network-level protection against spam and fraudulent links.

"Customers can also enjoy a range of entertainment subscriptions and access to exclusive experiences through the Airtel Postpaid Advantage Club, including comedy shows, movie premieres and concerts," the release said. (Agencies)