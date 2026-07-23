Airtel Africa chooses London as listing location for Airtel Money in 2026

NEW DELHI, July 23: Airtel Africa on Thursday said it has decided on London as the preferred location for the listing of mobile money platform Airtel Money in 2026.

London listing will provide access to a broad international investor base and support the company's ambition to unlock the long-term value for Airtel Money, one of Africa's leading fintech platforms, said a release on Airtel Africa's June quarter earnings.

"As we enter the next phase of our growth journey, we are pleased to confirm London as our preferred listing venue for Airtel Money in 2026," Sunil Taldar, chief executive officer of Airtel Africa, said.

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He added: "We believe a London listing will provide access to a broad international investor base and support our ambition to unlock the long-term value of one of Africa's leading fintech platforms."

On the quarter's operating highlights, the release informed that annualised total processed value (TPV) on the Airtel Money platform increased by 51.5 per cent to over USD 245 billion in reported currency, supported by continued growth in customer base to 56.5 million, up by 23.3 per cent, and increased engagement.

"Our focus on deepening financial inclusion through increased customer adoption, broader use cases and a stronger digital payments ecosystem enabled higher usage and facilitated continued average revenue per user (ARPU) growth, reinforcing Airtel Money's growing role as a trusted digital financial services provider," the release said. (PTI)