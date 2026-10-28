Air quality slips to 'poor' category in Delhi

NEW DELHI, Oct 28: Delhi's air quality slipped into the 'poor' category on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index recorded at 232, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app.

The AQI was in the moderate category at 168 on Tuesday.

According to the CPCB standards, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

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The minimum temperature at Safdarjung settled at 15.7 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 15.5 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road recorded 16.2 degrees Celsius. The Ridge recorded 16.5 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar recorded 14.8 degrees Celsius. (PTI)