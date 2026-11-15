Air purifier sales surge as Delhi-NCR AQI  deteriorates; demand spreads beyond traditional markets

NEW DELHI, Nov 15: With Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas of North India reeling from worsening air pollution, air purifier sales have surged as manufacturers and retailers report a spike in consumer enquiries and purchases, particularly after Diwali, even as companies see a gradual shift toward year-round adoption.

A post-Diwali surge in demand for air purifiers, once seen as a recurring trend, is now part of a broader shift in consumer behaviour.

The demand, triggered by seasonal pollution spikes, is increasingly shifting from panic-driven buying to more proactive adoption, with consumers viewing air purifiers as a year-round necessity rather than a seasonal purchase.

The segment, earlier considered to be a niche and largely confined to top metropolitan cities, is now witnessing demand from other parts of the country, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

This indicates a widening consumer base beyond traditional markets, though Delhi-NCR continues to dominate the category, having accounted for nearly 80 per cent of total sales volumes until 2025.

Infiniti Retail, a Tata Group entity which operates the consumer electronics and durables retail chain Croma, said air purifier volumes have more than doubled in 2026.

"North India, particularly Delhi-NCR, remains the strongest market, while Mumbai also sees an uptick during periods of poor air quality," said its CEO and MD, Shibashish Roy.

Rising awareness about indoor air quality is prompting an increasing number of households to invest in air purifiers, although seasonal pollution remains a "key trigger" for demand for air purifiers.

Online marketplace Amazon India also reported a sharp increase in demand, with sales of air purifiers on its platform doubling in the last week.

"Air purifier sales on Amazon.in have doubled in the last week," said a company spokesperson, adding that consumers are increasingly exploring different models based on room size, filter types and features such as live AQI sensors through its AI-based shopping assistant.

To cater to immediate requirements, Amazon has expanded its air purifier selection on Amazon Now, offering products from brands such as Philips, Honeywell and Eureka Forbes with delivery within minutes across more than 120 cities.

Delhi's 24-hour average AQI stood at 367 on Saturday, placing it in the 'very poor' category. Of the 59 monitoring stations reporting data, 17 recorded 'severe' air quality, 38 'very poor', three 'poor ', and one 'moderate' levels.

However, the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) has forecast a decline in PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations over the next two days.

Versuni India, formerly Philips Domestic Appliances India, said consumer purchasing behaviour is now changing, with buyers increasingly investing in air purifiers before the seasonal pollution peak rather than waiting for air quality to deteriorate sharply.

"While the number of severe pollution days in 2026 has reduced compared to last year, demand is becoming more consistent, signalling a shift from reactive, panic-driven buying to more proactive adoption," said Versuni India Chief Marketing Officer Pooja Baid.

Xiaomi India Associate Director of Product Marketing Gautam Batra said the Indian air purifier market is expected to grow by around 20 per cent year-on-year, with demand gradually moving beyond seasonal pollution concerns towards a broader understanding of indoor air quality.

"Xiaomi has witnessed approximately 4X year-on-year growth in air purifier sales. This growth has also been supported by improved product availability and inventory planning," he said, adding that there is significant headroom for the category to grow in India.

"The next phase will be driven not just by seasonal pollution spikes, but by a more informed consumer who recognises indoor air quality as an important part of everyday health and home wellness," said Batra.

The category is also seeing product innovation, with consumers showing interest in models offering real-time air quality displays, app-based controls and additional functionalities such as heating and humidification.

British tech firm Dyson operates in the premium segment of air purifiers in the Indian market and has also reported a sharp increase in consumer interest.

In October, visits to air purifier pages on dyson.in grew more than 100 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Dyson Engineer Alex Hudson said growing awareness about indoor air quality is driving a shift in consumer perception of air purifiers, from premium products to everyday household necessities, particularly in Delhi-NCR.

"India is home to many of the world's most polluted cities with AQI levels concerning peaks. When pollution levels rise, many people focus on the air outside, but the quality of the air inside our homes is just as important," he said.

According to The Knowledge Company, a consulting firm, India's air purifier market, valued at Rs 320 crore in FY25, is projected to grow to Rs 1,000 crore by FY30, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26 per cent. (PTI)