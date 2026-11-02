Air pollution poses serious threat to cardiovascular health: Dr Sushil

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 1: Highlighting the adverse impact of air pollution on cardiovascular health, Head Department of Cardiology, GMCH Jammu, Dr Sushil Kumar Sharma, organized a day-long Cardiac Awareness-cum-Health Check-up Camp at Shri Sachidanand Ashram, Block Marh, Jammu.

The camp aimed at creating awareness about pollution-related cardiac risks through health screening, medical consultations and preventive healthcare guidance. Participants were educated about early identification of cardiac risk factors and measures to minimize exposure to polluted air. Individuals found at increased risk were advised further evaluation and regular follow-up.

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Interacting with participants, Dr Sushil explained that harmful gases, smoke, dust and fine particulate matter, particularly PM2.5, can enter the bloodstream, causing inflammation, oxidative stress and damage to blood vessels. This can increase blood pressure and the risk of coronary artery disease, heart attacks, strokes and abnormal heart rhythms. He cautioned that children, elderly people, pregnant women and patients with existing cardiac or respiratory ailments are particularly vulnerable.

He advised people to monitor the Air Quality Index (AQI), avoid outdoor activities during poor air quality, stay away from congested roads and use properly fitted N95 masks whenever outdoor exposure is unavoidable. He also stressed balanced nutrition, adequate hydration, regular exercise in cleaner surroundings, sufficient sleep and adherence to prescribed medication.

The Ashram management committee members Swami Shudh Vicharanand Puri, Mahatama Sevanand Puri, Bai Sitlanand Puri and Bai Hardevnand Puri were present.

The medical team comprised Dr Bhola Kumar, Dr Saksham Verma and Dr Simranjyot Kour. Paramedical staff and volunteers included Khushwinder Sandhu, Sujal Singh, Sudhir Bharti, Rajinder Singh, Rajkumar, Vikas Kumar, Jatin Bhasin, Paramveer Singh, Anmol Singh, Narinder Datta, Rahul Vaid, Shubham Sharma, Makhan Sharma, Raman Chalotra and Nirvair Singh Bali.