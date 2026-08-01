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Home / Latest News / Air Marshal Tejpal Singh Takes Charge As New Deputy Chief Of Air Staff

Air Marshal Tejpal Singh Takes Charge As New Deputy Chief Of Air Staff

NEW DELHI, Aug 1: Air Marshal Tejpal Singh, a fighter pilot with over 3,500 hours of flying experience, on Saturday took charge as the new Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, officials said. The air officer succeeds Air Marshal Awadhesh...

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Daily Excelsior
07:26 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, Aug 1: Air Marshal Tejpal Singh, a fighter pilot with over 3,500 hours of flying experience, on Saturday took charge as the new Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, officials said.

The air officer succeeds Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, who superannuated on Friday after 39 years of distinguished service to the nation.

Air Marshal Singh laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and paid homage to soldiers who laid down their lives in service of the nation.

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