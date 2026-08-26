Air Lifeline For Ladakh

For most of the country, an airport is a matter of convenience. For Ladakh, it is a matter of survival. This distinction is worth remembering as the Union Territory administration moves to operationalise civilian flights from Thoise Airport in Nubra Valley and Kargil Airport-a decision that, while overdue, deserves a wholehearted welcome. Ladakh is unlike anywhere else in India. Its vast, thinly populated expanse sits at the mercy of an unforgiving climate, and for months each winter, snow seals off its roads, cutting the region off almost entirely from the rest of the country. In such a landscape, air connectivity is not a luxury - it is the only lifeline that remains when everything else fails. Yet for a region this large and this harsh, Ladakh has had to make do with a single functioning airport at Leh. Even that becomes a stretch too far for many. Residents of Kargil and the Nubra Valley, separated from Leh by hours of hazardous mountain driving, often find themselves effectively marooned in peak winter, unable to reach the one airport meant to serve them all. A medical emergency, a family crisis, an urgent piece of official business - all become perilous gambles against geography and weather.

It is against this backdrop that Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's push to fast-track civil operations at Thoise and Kargil airports must be seen. The outcomes of the recent review meeting are encouraging: the IAF has approved land for a new civil terminal in Nubra, runway recarpeting is under way, and a target has been set for civil operations to begin at Thoise by December, using a refurbished chartered terminal. At Kargil, a joint inspection scheduled for September will assess the airport's readiness for civilian use. These are not vague promises but concrete, time-bound commitments.

Naturally, converting decisions into functioning airports will take time, coordination and sustained bureaucracy across the Airports Authority, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Defence. Infrastructure must be built, regulatory clearances secured, and operational protocols finalised. None of this happens overnight, particularly in terrain as unforgiving as Ladakh's. Once operational, these airports will be transformative. They promise to unlock tourism in Kargil, Drass, Turtuk and Siachen Base Camp, ease the passage of goods and essential supplies, and - most importantly - give residents of these remote valleys a genuine, year-round connection to the rest of India. Ladakh has waited long enough.