Most free zones in the region built their reputation around one mode of transport. A port-side zone wins on sea freight. An airport-adjacent zone wins on air cargo. Founders comparing logistics-driven free zones usually end up choosing based on which single mode matters most to their business, because most locations were not built to genuinely compete on more than one.

Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone breaks that pattern by sitting at the intersection of multiple transport modes rather than specialising in just one. Al Maktoum International Airport anchors the air side directly, putting cargo capacity inside the same district rather than a drive away. The UAE's expanding national rail network, Etihad Rail, runs through the same Dubai logistics corridor, alongside the industrial and cargo infrastructure that already serves the airport and the wider port system. Major highways connect the district to the rest of Dubai and the northern emirates, and Jebel Ali Port, the region's largest seaport, sits within accessible road distance for businesses that need sea freight as part of their supply chain.

That combination matters more than any single piece of it. A logistics or trading company rarely depends on just one transport mode in practice. Inbound materials might arrive by sea, finished goods might ship out by air, and everything in between moves by road. A business based somewhere with strong access to only one of those modes ends up routing the rest of its supply chain through other districts anyway, adding distance and coordination that a multimodal location avoids by default.

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This is also where the airport's continued expansion changes the calculation over time, not just today. Al Maktoum International Airport is being developed to become one of the largest airports in the world, which means the air cargo advantage available to businesses registered at Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone is not a fixed asset. It is one that is still scaling. Few logistics hubs anywhere can say their core piece of infrastructure is mid-expansion toward becoming the largest of its kind globally.

Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone sits inside exactly this multimodal positioning, with air, rail corridor access, road, and proximity to major sea freight, all within a single district rather than spread across separate, disconnected locations. For founders building a general trading company, an e-commerce operation, or any business that genuinely depends on moving goods rather than just registering a company, that combination is difficult for any free zone built around a single transport mode to replicate, regardless of how strong that single mode might be on its own.

The real logistics question for any founder is not which free zone has the best port, or the best airport, in isolation. It is which one lets a business avoid choosing between them in the first place. Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone is built around exactly that answer.

About Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone

Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone is a fully digital free zone for company formation in Dubai, offering 100% foreign ownership and over 3,500 approved business activities, with up to five included on a single license at no additional cost. Founders can complete registration, licensing, visa processing, banking support and ongoing compliance entirely online. Located within the Dubai South district, the free zone has direct access to Al Maktoum International Airport, Etihad Rail and Jebel Ali Port, making it one of the few free zones in the UAE positioned at the convergence of air, rail, road and sea freight infrastructure. For more information, visit dubaisouthbh.com, email setup@dubaisouthbh.com or call 800-DSHUB (37482).