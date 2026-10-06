Air India Express set to expand connectivity; to operate 585 daily flights in winter schedule

NEW DELHI, Oct 5: Air India Express will operate around 585 daily flights during the winter schedule, 17 per cent more than the services in the ongoing summer schedule as the airline boosts its domestic and international connectivity.

During the winter schedule that starts from October 25, the airline will launch over 40 new routes across domestic and international markets.

"The scale of Air India Express operations is set to increase from about 3,150 weekly flights in the summer 2026 schedule to nearly 4,100 weekly flights in the winter 2026 schedule, while one-stop connectivity will expand from about 1,330 weekly connections to nearly 1,600...," the airline said in a release on Monday.

At present, the carrier operates around 500 daily flights and the number will rise to about 585 daily services in the winter schedule.

In terms of daily services, there will be a 17 per cent increase in the winter schedule compared to the summer schedule. The number of routes will increase to around 220 from about 180 at present.

According to the airline, its "largest ever winter schedule" will be rolled out in a phased manner supported by an expanding fleet of over 105 aircraft.

Air India Express Chairman Nipun Aggarwal said the scale of its winter schedule reflects the confidence in India's growth story and the increasing importance of air connectivity in supporting trade, tourism, and economic development.

"Even as the industry navigates elevated fuel costs and broader operating challenges, we remain committed to disciplined, sustainable growth and delivering meaningful value to our guests through a relevant network and the warmth of Indian hospitality," he said.

The winter schedule runs from the last Sunday of October to the last Saturday of March. (PTI)