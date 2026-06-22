Air India Express opens bookings for Navi Mumbai-Abu Dhabi flights

MUMBAI, Jun 21: Air India Express on Sunday said bookings for its direct flights between the Navi Mumbai International Airport and Abu Dhabi, starting July 15, are now open on the airline's website, mobile app, and other major channels.

The launch of the direct air services between the Navi Mumbai International Airport and Abu Dhabi will make Air India Express the first airline to operate international flights from Maharashtra's greenfield airport, it said.

The new route provides travellers across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with a second gateway to the UAE, enhancing accessibility, convenience, and travel choice, Air India Express said in a statement.

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Air India Express said these flights will operate from July, with an initial frequency of two weekly services, scaling to three weekly flights from July 29.

With the addition of this route, Air India Express will operate 30 weekly flights from Navi Mumbai, connecting the airport directly to Abu Dhabi, Bengaluru, and Delhi.

The airline said its presence in Maharashtra continues to grow steadily, with over 95 weekly flights from Mumbai, more than 100 weekly flights from Pune and 14 weekly flights from Nagpur.

The low-cost subsidiary of the Air India group, Air India Express, currently operates over 500 daily flights, connecting 43 domestic and 16 international destinations across South, Southeast and West Asia with a fleet of over 100 aircraft comprising Boeing 737s and Airbus A320s. (PTI)