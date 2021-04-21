Air India cancels flights to & from UK from April 24 to April 30

NEW DELHI: Passengers who were to travel between India & UK may note that in view of recent restrictions announced by the UK, flights from/to the UK stand cancelled from 24th to 30th April 2021. Further updates regarding rescheduling, refunds & waivers will be informed shortly: Air India

Between 24th to 30th April 2021 we are in the process to schedule once a week flight to UK from Delhi & Mumbai. Information regarding the same will also be updated on our website and social media channels: Air India