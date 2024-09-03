Air India adds AEYE Vision to its mobile app

Kolkata, Sept 3: Air India, India’s leading global airline, has launched a new feature on its mobile app called ”AEYE Vision”, designed to enhance the passenger experience with real-time trip updates.

Developed in-house and powered by AI-based computer vision technology, AEYE Vision allows passengers to access flight details, boarding passes, baggage status, and meal options by simply scanning a code on their ticket, boarding pass, or baggage tag, according to a media statement here on Tuesday.

With AEYE Vision, users can point their phone camera at their boarding pass, baggage tag, or ticket to instantly access relevant trip details within the app, eliminating the need for manual data entry.

This feature is accessible on the top-right corner of the Air India mobile app’s home page, as well as in other parts of the app where computer vision capability can eliminate or minimise data entry steps.

AEYE Vision significantly minimises steps and requirements of data entry to access real-time trip details giving the customers an immersive App experience.

Users can scan documents directly using their phone camera or upload an image from their gallery, with the app recognising the content and initiating relevant actions automatically.

“Modern-day computer vision technologies based on artificial neural networks have the power to recognise objects and patterns with a degree of accuracy matching or exceeding human perception.

This has the potential to eliminate cumbersome data entry from input constrained devices such as the mobile phone.

We are delighted to bring to bear the power of the latest in artificial intelligence technology in the form of computer vision to ease the journey of our esteemed customers on our mobile app. We will be embedding this capability across our mobile app so that the app is a joy to use,” said Dr. Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Air India.

Air India is planning to add more features such as baggage dimension check, passport scan, image-based destination search, and augmented reality-based destination details to its app over the next few months. (UNI)