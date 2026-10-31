NEW DELHI, Oct 31: Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit -- an accomplished fighter pilot with over 3,500 flying hours across 20 aircraft types -- assumed charge as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff on Saturday, taking command as India actively works to boost its military capabilities amid complex regional security environment.

He succeeds Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, who retired from service after an illustrious 42-year career marked by his pivotal role in executing Operation Sindoor -- a mission that underscored the Indian Air Force's operational precision, combat capability, and strategic resolve.

"Beyond operational leadership, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh will be remembered for his deep and personal connect with air warriors across the length and breadth of the organisation," the IAF said in a statement, adding his interactions with personnel at the grassroots level reflected his conviction that the strength of the force rests in its people.

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The IAF accorded a ceremonial guard of honour to Air Chief Marshal Singh at the Race Course Air Force Station before he handed over the baton to Dixit.

Air Chief Marshal Dixit, known for his strategic planning and who played a key role during Operation Sindoor, was serving as the Vice Chief of the force.

As Chief of Air Staff, his focus is likely to be on modernisation of the force.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Air Chief Marshal Dixit was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF on December 6, 1986. In a distinguished career spanning four decades, he has held a variety of Command, Staff and Instructional appointments.

Born on December 9, 1966, Air Marshal Dixit was commissioned into the fighter stream of Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986.

An accomplished fighter pilot, qualified flying instructor and experimental test pilot, he has nearly 3,500 hours of flying experience on a wide range of aircraft, including the Mirage-2000, various MiG variants, Jaguar and several transport aircraft.

Widely recognised for his contribution to the modernisation of the IAF, he was instrumental in finalising the Jaguar and MiG-27 upgrade projects and in the completion of the Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) and Final Operational Clearance (FOC) activities of the Light Combat Aircraft (Mk-I) Tejas.

His operational command assignments include command of a Mirage-2000 squadron, a forward base support unit in the Western sector and Air Force Station Bidar, a premier fighter training base of the IAF.

The Air Officer has served as Air Defence Commander at Southern Air Command, Senior Air Staff Officer at South Western Air Command and Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, steering key capability development and procurement initiatives.

He subsequently commanded Central Air Command as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief and later served as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee during Operation Sindoor.

Prior to assuming charge as Chief of the Air Staff, he served as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff.

Air Chief Marshal Dixit is an accomplished graduate of the Defence Services Command and Staff College, Bangladesh, and the National Defence College, New Delhi.

He is a recipient of the Vayu Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Param Vishisht Seva Medal in recognition of his distinguished service to the nation.

In its statement on retirement of Air Chief Marshal Singh, the IAF said he made "significant contributions" to the operational capability, combat preparedness and modernisation of the force.

"His tenure as the Chief of the Air Staff was marked by decisive leadership and an unwavering focus on operational readiness, particularly during Operation Sindoor, wherein the Indian Air Force demonstrated its combat capability, operational precision and resolve in the service of national objectives," it said.

"His leadership reinforced the IAF's ability to respond decisively across the full spectrum of operations," it added. (Agencies)