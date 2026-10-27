AIMCCC Mahila Wing seeks probe into renovation works at Jagti Township

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 26: The Mahila Wing of All India Migrant Camp Coordination Committee (AIMCCC) has demanded a thorough investigation into the ongoing repair and renovation works at Jagti Township and other migrant colonies, alleging the use of substandard material and lack of transparency in execution.

At a meeting held at Jagti Township under the leadership of Priya Dhar and Mela Misri, members expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of ongoing works and alleged that contractors were neither visiting work sites nor addressing the grievances of residents.

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Dhar and Misri said that awarding all works at Jagti Township under a single tender was not appropriate, arguing that separate tenders for B, C and D-class contractors would have ensured better execution and provided livelihood opportunities to small contractors from the migrant community.

They also questioned the alleged subletting of works to people lacking the required expertise.

The members urged the Public Works Department and Relief Organisation Jammu to inspect the ongoing works regularly and ensure the use of government-approved material.

They demanded transparency in the utilisation of funds earmarked for migrant welfare.

The meeting also highlighted persistent problems at Jagti Township, including water scarcity, poorly maintained parks, overgrown bushes and alleged land encroachments.

Bimla Bhan, Veena Dhar, Brahmi Bhat and Jeeta Kumari were among those who attended the meeting.