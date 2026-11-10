AIMCCC for declaring Land to Tiller Act as null, void

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 9: All India Migrant Camps Coordination Committee (AIMCCC) while reacting on present pathetic condition of Kashmiri Pandit refugees expressed grave concern over encroachment of land belonging to minority Pandits in the valley by land mafia.

In a statement issued here, today AIMCCC chief Desh Rattan Pandita said various Government departments have also grabbed the migrants' land without seeking the consent of land owners and made constructions over it.

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He said that Land to Tiller Act was passed and implemented in early regime of National Conference, by then CM late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah and thus maximum land of KPs was snatched by the Government. This was done under a big conspiracy to give a setback to the community.

No cost of land was given to the hapless community by any of the Governments till today.

He said the Land to Tiller Act passed by then Jammu Kashmir Assembly, has lost its credibility automatically after Jammu Kashmir , was converted from State to Union Territory in 2019.

The AIMCCC appealed to the Government for issuing Ordinance for declaring the Act as null and void.