AIMCCC demands release of ration

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: A deputation of All India Migrant Camps Coordination Committee (AIMCCC) met Commissioner Secretary CAPD, Saurabh Bhagat and demanded immediate release of ration for those migrants who have not got it for the months of April, May, June and July 2026.

The deputation was led by AIMCCC chief and K.S Bedi and members of the deputation demanded that ration dealers should be directed to keep their stores open for full month to facilitate people to collect ration smoothly.

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They also said that ration outlets should be established at places where poor and deserving people live.

The deputation members also submitted a memorandum containing their demands.

After listening to the deputation, the Commissioner Secretary assured that the balance ration would be issued to those who have not received it since April.