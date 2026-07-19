Aijaz, Keshav release devotional bhajan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 18: A new devotional Mata Bawe Wali Bhajan titled “Kari Lai Yakeen” was released today at the Press Club of Jammu in the presence of prominent personalities from the fields of administration, education, social service, music, and culture.

The devotional bhajan was officially released by Aijaz Qaiser, Joint Director Tourism, along with Keshav Chopra, social activist & Chairman, Samvedna Society; Principal DIET R G Dogra; Tarun Uppal, Chairperson, Nirbhay Bharat Foundation; and Sahil Mahajan, Managing Director, Maa Bawe Wali Records.

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The bhajan has been sung by Deepak Raghuvanshi, with music by Dr V Kaith, lyrics penned by Nirbhay Slathia, and video directed by K K Malhotra. The song features Deepak Raghuvanshi and Ravinder Manhas.

Speaking on the occasion, Aijaz Qaiser appreciated the team for presenting a devotional composition that reflects the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of Jammu. He said that music and creative art play an important role in promoting the cultural identity and tourism potential of Jammu and Kashmir, and such initiatives should be encouraged.

Keshav Chopra said that Jammu and Kashmir has no dearth of talent. He urged the youth to focus on their talent and stay away from drugs. He added that Samvedna Society always supports artists who promote Dogri language, Jammu’s rich culture, heritage, and tourist destinations.

Tarun Uppal, Chairperson, Nirbhay Bharat Foundation, expressed hope that the song would receive appreciation from devotees and music lovers alike. Sahil Mahajan, Managing Director, Maa Bawe Wali Records, also spoke on the occasion.