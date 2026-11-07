Jammu, Nov 7: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday inaugurated a dedicated block housing 20 state-of-the-art operation theatres at the AIIMS, Jammu, saying the facility would reduce the need for patients to seek advanced medical treatment outside the Union Territory.

Speaking to reporters after the inauguration, the minister of state in the Prime Minister's office described the development as another milestone in the medical institute's journey.

He also expressed satisfaction over the institute's rapid progress in infrastructure, faculty strength and medical facilities.

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However, he acknowledged that faculty shortages in certain specialities were limiting resident seats in some departments and occasionally affecting expansion of courses.

Singh noted that MD and DM programmes had already been introduced at the institution, adding that faculty-related issues were discussed separately with AIIMS Jammu Director Sanjeev Sinha and were also being taken up in Delhi.

Singh said Jammu and Kashmir was perhaps the only Union Territory in the country having two AIIMS, one at Vijaypur in Jammu's Samba and another at Awantipora in Kashmir.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal intervention for the establishment of the second AIIMS in Jammu, saying he insisted that if one institution was sanctioned for Srinagar, another should also come up in Jammu.

He said the availability of advanced surgical facilities at AIIMS Jammu would reduce the need for patients to travel to other states for specialised treatment and surgeries.

Highlighting the progress made over the past eight to ten years, Singh said the institution had expanded its medical facilities and introduced diverse specialities at a pace not commonly witnessed in medical colleges.

"I believe this institution will develop into a state-of-the-art healthcare centre with integrated facilities, particularly as it also offers AYUSH services. It will serve not only as a referral hospital for the Jammu region but also for neighbouring states, including Himachal Pradesh and Punjab," he said. (Agencies)