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Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday inaugurated a dedicated block housing 20 state-of-the-art operation theatres at the AIIMS, Jammu, saying the facility would reduce the need for patients to seek advanced medical treatment outside the Union Territory.Speaking to reporters after the inauguration, the minister of state in the Prime Minister's office described the development as another milestone in the medical institute's journey.However, he acknowledged that faculty shortages in certain specialities were limiting resident seats in some departments and occasionally affecting expansion of courses.Singh said Jammu and Kashmir was perhaps the only Union Territory in the country having two AIIMS, one at Vijaypur in Jammu's Samba and another at Awantipora in Kashmir.He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal intervention for the establishment of the second AIIMS in Jammu, saying he insisted that if one institution was sanctioned for Srinagar, another should also come up in Jammu.